Ariel Wall
GOODFIELD — Ariel Wall, 1, of Goodfield, IL, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in a tragic home fire at her residence in Goodfield.
She was born on June 24, 2017, in Peoria, IL to Jason Wall and Katrina Alwood.
She is survived by her mother, Katrina Alwood; her grandparents, Lori (Mike) Alwood of Goodfield and Helen Wall of East Peoria; great-grandparents, Don and Fay Alwood of Deer Creek; Betty Abel of Indiana; one brother, Kyle Alwood; one aunt, Samantha Alwood of Goodfield; and one uncle, John Wall of East Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Wall; great-grandmother Kathryn Murray; one brother, Daemeon Wall; and cousin Rose Alwood, who were all also tragically taken in the fire; and by her paternal grandfather John Wall.
Ariel loved to growl when prompted and make the "Chewbacca" sound with her Daddy.
A celebration of Ariel's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Goodfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with all the final expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019