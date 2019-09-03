|
Arlan Kohtz
EAST PEORIA - Arlan George Kohtz, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of East Peoria, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He was born on August 24, 1927, in Peoria, IL, the son of George and Mildred (Goetz) Kohtz. He married Anna Marie (Marx) on May 22, 1949.
Arlan is survived by his son, Robert (Tammy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandchildren, Matthew (Katherine) Kohtz of St Joseph, MI, and Ashley (Neil) Gutschmidt of Marion, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Oliver, Grace and Samuel; and one sister, Carol Ross of Springfield, IL.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Thompson; his wife of forty-four years, Anna; his parents; one sister; and one brother.
Arlan was a passionate ballroom, square and round dancer. He was a member of several dance clubs around the Peoria area.
Arlan was a gifted carpenter, building and operating his own Lawn View Apartments for many years.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Arlan was a Navy veteran of World War II and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Chip Winter will officiate. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
To view Arlan's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019