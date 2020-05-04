|
Arlene Gauger Collom
PEKIN ~ Arlene E. Collom, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Born Feb. 12, 1930 in Pekin to Henry J. and Florence E. (Heilman) Eitenmiller, she married Donald L. Sanders. She then married Glen E. "Bud" Gauger on July 30, 1966 in Pekin. He died May 28, 2007 in Pekin. She later married Bobby C. Collom on June 18, 2011 in Pekin. He died Nov. 15, 2015 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Vernon Eitenmiller.
Surviving are two sons, Mark (Margaret) Sanders of Pekin and Michael Sanders of Bradenton, Fla.; one stepdaughter, Cathy (Joe) McAllister of Pekin; four grandchildren, Matthew (Jen) Sanders, Kara (Zach) Prewett, Patrick Sanders and Tama Bearden; two step grandchildren, Mark (Hope) McAllister and Jason (Laurie) McAllister; eight great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; one sister, Norita Katz of Pekin and one brother, Martin Eitenmiller of Pekin.
She enjoyed antiques and traveling. A fan of the Chicago Cubs, she enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events and activities. She was a former member of Pekin Country Club.
Arlene was a member of Pekin Bible Church and raised in St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin.
Her private funeral will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Shane Hawkins, her nephew, will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to City Church, 335 Sabella St., Pekin, Ill. 61554
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020