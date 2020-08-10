Arlene S. Schroeder
PEORIA - Arlene S. Schroeder, 90, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Signe Arleane Trygg to Edwin and Agnes Trygg on October 8, 1929, in Cook, MN. She was raised from infancy as Arlene Signe Barker by Cline C. and Rose Lucas Barker. Arlene married Donald G. Livingston on March 26, 1950, then later married Raymond F. Schroeder on May 21, 1977, at Salem Lutheran Church. Her and Raymond were married 25 years before his passing on February 27, 2003.
Arlene is survived by one daughter, Lori J. Reimer of Peoria, IL; one step-son, William Schroeder of Trinity, FL; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives from her Trygg, Barker, Livingston and Schroeder families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; three brothers; three sons, Terry Gene Livingston, Scott Michael Livingston and Brad Donald Livingston; one step-son, Richard Schroeder; two step-daughters, Virginia Heiple and Ellen Mannoia; and one granddaughter, Allison Renee Reimer.
Arlene graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria in June of 1947. From 1947 to 1988, she worked as a bookkeeper or secretary for many different businesses, last working for Automotive Spring, Inc. She also worked in the men's department at Bergners.
She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church since 1947, where she served numerous roles throughout the years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Craig Swenson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to OSF Senior World, 719 N. William Kumpf Blvd., Suite 300, Peoria, IL 61605; Cuddles for Kids, 4107 Brougham Court, Chillicothe, IL 61523; or Salem Lutheran Church Endowment, 1700 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.