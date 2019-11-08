|
Arlene Stufflebeam
EAST PEORIA – Arlene K. Stufflebeam, 71, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1948, in Qunicy, Ill., to Leonard and Shirley (Coleman) Million. She married Michael L. Stufflebeam on November 2, 1968, in Morton. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2006.
Surviving are her three sons, Robert Stufflebeam of East Peoria, Michael (Natalie) Stufflebeam of Elmhurst, Ill., and Seth (Jamie) Stufflebeam of East Peoria; and her four grandchildren, Owen, Portia, Orion, and Nate.
Arlene started her banking career at MCB and First National Bank, both in Morton. In 1997, after raising her children, she started working at CEFCU, retiring in 2013 as head cashier.
Arlene enjoyed gardening and volunteering for Relay for Life. She was a member of the Pond Society in East Peoria and the Widow's Group at her church.
Arlene was a member of New Life Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with Pastor Thad Harless officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service Tuesday, both at the church. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to New Life Church, 401 E. Edgewood Ct., Morton, IL 61550.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Arlene's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019