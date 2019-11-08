Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life Church in Morton
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
New Life Church in Morton
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Church in Morton
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Stufflebeam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Stufflebeam


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Stufflebeam Obituary
Arlene Stufflebeam
EAST PEORIA – Arlene K. Stufflebeam, 71, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1948, in Qunicy, Ill., to Leonard and Shirley (Coleman) Million. She married Michael L. Stufflebeam on November 2, 1968, in Morton. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2006.
Surviving are her three sons, Robert Stufflebeam of East Peoria, Michael (Natalie) Stufflebeam of Elmhurst, Ill., and Seth (Jamie) Stufflebeam of East Peoria; and her four grandchildren, Owen, Portia, Orion, and Nate.
Arlene started her banking career at MCB and First National Bank, both in Morton. In 1997, after raising her children, she started working at CEFCU, retiring in 2013 as head cashier.
Arlene enjoyed gardening and volunteering for Relay for Life. She was a member of the Pond Society in East Peoria and the Widow's Group at her church.
Arlene was a member of New Life Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with Pastor Thad Harless officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service Tuesday, both at the church. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to New Life Church, 401 E. Edgewood Ct., Morton, IL 61550.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Arlene's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -