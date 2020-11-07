Arley Cooper
MORTON - Arley E. Cooper, 86, of Morton, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Arley was born on January 7, 1934, in Chandlerville to Arley A. and Mabel Striplin Cooper. He married Shirley M. Hancock on December 24, 1956, in Port Byron, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Cindy) Cooper of Mapleton and Sam (Tanya) Cooper of Morton; seven grandchildren, Everett (Tammy) Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Lauren) Cooper, Sydney Cooper, Trace Cooper, Tess Cooper and Rhys Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Brevin and Aspen Fortier.
Arley was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Irene, Faye, Hazel, Lucille and Helen; and two brothers, Harry and Virgil.
Arley was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a hydraulics specialist in the U.S. and England during the Korean War. Not only was he a jack of all trades in his career, in which he worked as a truck driver, plumber, HVAC technician, and finally as an electrician at Caterpillar, where he retired in April of 1996 after 32 years, but also in his interests. Arley was a passionate inventor, songwriter and entrepreneur, as well as a published poet and writer. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who could often be found fishing with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife.
Private family services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of Illinois.
The family would to thank the staff of Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the care given to Arley.
