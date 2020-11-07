1/
Arley Cooper
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arley Cooper
MORTON - Arley E. Cooper, 86, of Morton, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Arley was born on January 7, 1934, in Chandlerville to Arley A. and Mabel Striplin Cooper. He married Shirley M. Hancock on December 24, 1956, in Port Byron, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Cindy) Cooper of Mapleton and Sam (Tanya) Cooper of Morton; seven grandchildren, Everett (Tammy) Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Lauren) Cooper, Sydney Cooper, Trace Cooper, Tess Cooper and Rhys Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Brevin and Aspen Fortier.
Arley was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Irene, Faye, Hazel, Lucille and Helen; and two brothers, Harry and Virgil.
Arley was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a hydraulics specialist in the U.S. and England during the Korean War. Not only was he a jack of all trades in his career, in which he worked as a truck driver, plumber, HVAC technician, and finally as an electrician at Caterpillar, where he retired in April of 1996 after 32 years, but also in his interests. Arley was a passionate inventor, songwriter and entrepreneur, as well as a published poet and writer. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who could often be found fishing with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife.
Private family services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Illinois.
The family would to thank the staff of Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the care given to Arley.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved