Arlyn J. Frazee
MORTON - Arlyn J. Frazee, 83, of Morton, Illinois, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 26, 1935, in Peoria, Illinois, to Wilbur and Grace (Martin) Cramer. She married Gerald "Jerry" M. Frazee Sr. on March 1, 1953, in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2004, in DeWitt, Arkansas.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale Cramer.
She is survived by three children, Debra (Gene) Castellani of Norwood, Illinois, and Gerald (Mary) Frazee Jr. and Vicki Melton, both of Peoria, Illinois; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arlyn worked for many years at the Canteen Vending Corporation. She served as a Tazewell County Election Judge and was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed reading romance novels and spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Bartonville and Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and served in many capacities at church, including the funeral committee.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Morris and Carolyn for their friendship and love, her friends at East Side, Silver Sneakers, We Care, and her family at St. John Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 6414 W. Smithville Road, Bartonville, Illinois 61607. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Cremation rites will follow services and inurnment will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019