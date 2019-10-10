|
Armenia Teresa Erlichman
PEORIA — Armenia Teresa Erlichman, age 90, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 1:32 p.m. at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
She was born May 2, 1929 in Ilasco, Missouri to Ponto and Rose (Raimondo) Genovese. She first married James Smith of March 6, 1948 in Hannibal, Missouri. She later married Leonard Erlichman on Jan. 15, 1966 in Peoria. He passed away April 2, 2014 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by six sisters: Angelina, Mary, Senta, Louise, Teresa, Daisy, and six brothers: Frank, John, Joe, Sam, Patrick, and Anthony.
Survivors include three children: Patsy (Gregory) Hasty of Peoria, Kathy (Allen) Hodson of California, Joel (Ellen) Erlichman of Inverness, IL, one step-daughter, Paula Erlichman of Peoria, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Teresa graduated at the top of her class attending Ilasco High School near Hannibal. She excelled in Mathematics and Bookkeeping. She worked throughout her married life, first employed as a bookkeeper for Kiddie Kampus in Sheridan Village for 12 years then was employed by I. Erlichman Company on Washington St. in Peoria until her retirement.
Teresa and her husband Leonard enjoyed their life, taking numerous cruises, foreign trips, visiting all 50 states, and just being together. One of Teresa's joys in life was cooking for family and friends.
She was a member of the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Association perpetual care fund or the Peoria Chapter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019