Arnold Thomas
EAST PEORIA - Arnold L. Thomas of East Peoria passed at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Arnold was born in Christopher, IL, on March 2, 1935. Arnold was the son of William and Della Ing Thomas. He graduated from Christopher High School in 1952 and started working at Caterpillar Tractor as a Machinist, retiring after 34 years of service.
Arnold was married to Mary Ames of Sesser, IL, on December 15, 1956. They were together 24 years.
Arnold was a Christian, attending Paris Avenue Church of Christ, and touched many lives throughout the world. He will be missed.
Arnold was preceded in death by his daughter, Dara Thomas Castle; and his son, David Thomas.
Arnold is survived by his brother, Donald (Sharon) Thomas of The Villages, FL; sister, Brenda (Henry) Meents of Frankfort, IL; son, Douglas (Vanessa) Thomas of Alachua, FL; 5 grandchildren, Paul (Alice) Thomas of Pekin, IL, Melissa Thomas, Greg Thomas and Jeff Thomas of Alachua, FL, and Daniel Thomas of Norman, OK; four great-grandchildren, James, Anna Grace,
Joshua and Abigail Faith.
A private service will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland chapel is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020