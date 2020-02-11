|
Arran McGinnis
PEORIA - Arran Bruce McGinnis, 57 years old, of Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, formerly of Peoria, died in his sleep on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from natural causes.
He was born on March 6, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois. He was born to C. Dirk McGinnis and Martha E (Pfeffinger) McGinnis. He was raised in Peoria and attended Franklin Grade School and Peoria Central High School. He had a love for boats from an early age and spent as much time as he could out on the river, learning how to sail boats, repair them and rebuild them. He learned to love the Virgin Islands during family vacations in high school, when they would go bareboating out of the Moorings.
Growing up in Peoria, he was rarely seen without his two best friends, Mike and Pat Fiddes. Best friends since infancy, there wasn't much they didn't get up to. They continued to be extremely close and Arran would stay with them every time he returned home to visit. Arran worked for Seaway Marina, owned by the Peter Coates family. He and several friends created a large raft and began the Rivercity Parasailors group. They parasailed, went ice sailing and rode ATVs all over Seaway and on the ice. When the opportunity arose in 1988 to come down to St. Thomas to work for a charter boat company, he jumped at the chance. Caribbean Sailing Charters gave him the opportunity to have full-time employment in the location he had always dreamed of. He worked his way up to the head of the charter business within two years. He was in Red Hook harbor, living aboard his sailboat, when that company closed. He left there to work for a condo association. He was the supervisor for the property and helped them rebuild after a storm. As that property was fully repaired, he needed new employment. He came across the opportunity to work for Pirate's Paradise Adventures. He loved picking up clients from the cruise ships and giving them the tours aboard either the 32' powerboats "Red Beard" or "Black Beard." Arran survived two hurricanes. However, after Hurricane Maria, his own boat, "Captain Sunshine," was very hard hit. Arran lived life large. He took risks in life that were exciting, traveling to New Zealand, scuba diving, bungee jumping off a bridge, sky diving, and sailing his boat to South America. He had an infectious, memorable laugh, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed NASCAR and the Browns football team.
Arran leaves behind his father, Dirk McGinnis; and his sisters, Rosalind (Ron) Helms, Polly (Mike) McNally and Meghan (Arnel) Tejero. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews. His cat, Finn, one of many beloved cats he had, will be missing him as well.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mari (Pfeffinger) McGinnis.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the can be made in Arran's memory. The celebration of life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the East Peoria Boat Club, from 3 to 5 p.m., hosted by his very good friends, the Fiddes and Coates families. His ashes were scattered in the Virgin Islands, and in Peoria as well.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020