Art Wilkey
SECOR - Arthur L. Wilkey, 89, of Secor, IL, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born on June 9, 1929 in Bloomington, IL, to Virgil and Irene Holt Wilkey. He married Carolyn Woosley on November 11, 1951 in Secor. She passed away on March 10, 2015.
Surviving are his four daughters, Dawn (Dewey) Yates; Paulette (Sue Bowling) Wilkey; Connie Duffy; Teresa (Don) Middleton; two brothers, George (Ella B) Wilkey; Charles (Rose) Wilkey; two sisters, Wanda Wilkey; Pam Wilkey; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 6 great- great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, three brothers; and six sisters.
An Army National Guard Veteran, Art proudly served his country as a tank mechanic over seas in Korea during the Korean War. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.
Art owned and operated the Roanoke Milling Company for 46 years before retiring in 2012.
He was a member of the Secor United Methodist Church, a charter member and past secretary of the Roanoke Rotary, the Roanoke Businessman's Association, and he facilitated the start of and was a member of the Secor Sportsman Club.
Art also served his community as Palestine Township Supervisor and was a volunteer fire fighter for 40 years serving on the Secor and El Paso Fire Departments.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, IL. Pastor Bob Herath will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday evening also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Secor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019