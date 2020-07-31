Rev. Arthur B. Webb
DELAVAN - Rev. Arthur "Art" B. Webb died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Wesley Willows Health Center, Rockford, Illinois. Art was born on December 28, 1929, on the family farm in Kansas, Illinois. His parents were Mabel Blood McVicker Webb and Harry Lee Webb. Preceding him in death were his wife, Suzellen Roest Webb, his parents, and five brothers and spouses Henry, Charles (Frannie), John (Lucy), Edgar (Shirley and Marietta), Bruce (Betty) and sister-in-law, Pam Roest. His brother Tom and wife Doris and brother-in-law, Calvin Roest, survive. Art's legacy lives on through his four children, Deborah (Mark Harada) Webb of Elmhurst, Illinois; Wesley Webb of Rockford; Cindy (JR) Milstead of Marietta, Georgia; and Edgar (Michelle) Webb of Nebo, Kentucky. Seven grandchildren, Jessie and Melissa Milstead, Harry and ReiEllen Harada, Tasha Reed, Zach McPeak and Sarah Webb, 3 great-grandchildren and 18 nieces and nephews along with their beloved families, also survive.
Art was born and raised in Kansas, Illinois, one of 7 "Webb boys." He grew up during the Depression working on the family farm and was an extremely active member of the Kansas Methodist Church even as a youth. He graduated from Kansas Community High School in 1947 where he played 7-man football. Going on to DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, he was a proud member of Men's Hall, graduating with the Class of 1951. Art went on to Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary on the Northwestern campus in Evanston, Illinois, part of the Class of 1955. It was there that he met another student, Suzellen (Suzie) Roest. They were married on September 13, 1953.
Rev. Arthur Webb's entire career was dedicated to the service of God through his ministry with the United Methodist Church (UMC) starting in 1949 as a Student Local Pastor and ending with his retirement in 1998. Being raised a small-town boy, his desire was to serve small towns throughout Central Illinois. Art was always involved in the local clubs and organizations of these towns and was an avid gardener. Once ordained, he served 14 churches starting as an Assistant Pastor in Kankakee and going on to serve the Illinois UMC (sometimes with 2-point charges) in Essex, Reddick, Melvin, Saybrook, San Jose, Havana, Virginia, Farmer City, Manteno and Delavan. As a young minister, he was active with the conference youth ministry and served as a UMC Youth Camp Director. Art also served on the UMC Board of Ministry for many years. Retiring after almost 50 years of ministry, Art and Sue moved to Rockford, Illinois, to be closer to their children.
Life was full after retirement. Art and Sue bought their first home on Spring Lake in Rockford, after spending their lives in parsonages. They loved entertaining grandkids at the beach. Art taught them to fish and took them paddle boating. They were active in Rockford's Christ UMC and Rev. Webb served as a short-term interim pastor for a couple of local UMC churches. He also was very involved in the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity.
Art and Sue were married for almost 58 years and loved to travel. They visited most of the 50 United States including Alaska and Hawaii and enjoyed unforgettable trips to Canada, Europe and the Holy Land. They moved to Wesley Willows in June 2010. After Sue's death in 2011, Art continued to travel some with his son Wes and lived a quiet life at Wesley Willows, with occasional excursions to visit family and friends, all of whom he cherished.
Due to the COVID19 Crisis, a small graveside viewing and burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Kansas, Illinois at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. An important focus of Art's ministry was the care of the sick and the dying. The family therefore requests that attendees wear masks to the service as Art would not want his funeral to result in the further spread of Covid. In lieu of flowers, Art asked that donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church of Rockford, Illinois, Kansas United Methodist Church of Kansas, Illinois or the Preachers Aid Society and Benefit Fund, Box 19207, Springfield, IL 62794-9207.
