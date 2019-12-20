|
Arthur E. Bloompott Jr.
PEORIA — Arthur E. Bloompott Jr., 93, of Peoria, IL, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on September 25, 1926, in Peoria to Arthur E. and Lillian I. Zahner Bloompott. Arthur married Frances Jean Hill on April 23, 1948, in Peoria. They were married 64 years before her passing in 2013.
Arthur is survived by his son, Robert (Sharon) Bloompott of East Peoria, IL; daughter, Cheryl (Daniel) Oie of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren: Timothy Bloompott, Rebecca (Benjamin) Smith, Elizabeth (Paul) Senne, and Benjamin Oie; and four great-grandchildren: Gavin Smith, Daphne Smith, Adelaide Senne, and Aria Senne. He is also survived by his brother, Donald (Betty) Bloompott, sister-in-law, Kathleen Hill and several nieces and nephews.
Art studied Engineering at Bradley before beginning his career in automotive service. He retired as president and part owner of Bork Auto Parts after a fifty-year career. He was an active member at his beloved Bethany Baptist Church for 68 years.
A funeral service for Arthur will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Bethany Baptist Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019