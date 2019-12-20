Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bloompott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur E. Bloompott Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur E. Bloompott Jr. Obituary
Arthur E. Bloompott Jr.
PEORIA — Arthur E. Bloompott Jr., 93, of Peoria, IL, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on September 25, 1926, in Peoria to Arthur E. and Lillian I. Zahner Bloompott. Arthur married Frances Jean Hill on April 23, 1948, in Peoria. They were married 64 years before her passing in 2013.
Arthur is survived by his son, Robert (Sharon) Bloompott of East Peoria, IL; daughter, Cheryl (Daniel) Oie of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren: Timothy Bloompott, Rebecca (Benjamin) Smith, Elizabeth (Paul) Senne, and Benjamin Oie; and four great-grandchildren: Gavin Smith, Daphne Smith, Adelaide Senne, and Aria Senne. He is also survived by his brother, Donald (Betty) Bloompott, sister-in-law, Kathleen Hill and several nieces and nephews.
Art studied Engineering at Bradley before beginning his career in automotive service. He retired as president and part owner of Bork Auto Parts after a fifty-year career. He was an active member at his beloved Bethany Baptist Church for 68 years.
A funeral service for Arthur will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Bethany Baptist Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -