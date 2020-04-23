|
Arthur E. Eigsti
EUREKA - Arthur E. Eigsti, 80, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Eureka passed away on April 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Jan. 7, 1940 in Shelbyville, IL the son of Peter and Ida Belle (Hostetler) Eigsti. He married Luella Kennell on March 14, 1959 in Roanoke. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Janet (Steve) Kamm of Metamora; one son, Howard (Jayme) Eigsti of Eureka; two sisters, Nellie Hostetler of Hesston, KS and Edna (Mervin) Chupp of Goshen, IN; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Eigsti; three sisters, Bertha Hostetler, Mary Zoss, Rose Ulrich; one infant sister, Beulah Eigsti; two half-sisters, Esther Ulrich and Lillian Ulrich.
Art had a strong faith which carried him through his last year. He loved to talk about Jesus and shared a Bible verse with almost everyone who visited, which is a memory his family treasures. He was a life-long farmer in Eureka. He enjoyed baseball and golf, especially golfing with his buddies and his family.
Due to COVID 19, a private family burial will be held at the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. Dennis Kennell will officiate the service. Services have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. The family will be holding a drive thru at the family farm located at 1560 Reagan Drive Eureka, IL on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 3p-5p.
Memorial contributions for Art may be directed for the missionary work of his grandchildren to MARC, 595 Funny River Rd., Soldotna, AK 99669, in care of Kristen Wenger, or to CRU, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, FL 32832, in care of Kevin Kamm. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020