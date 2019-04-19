|
|
Arthur Fullerton
GALESBURG - Arthur Lowell Fullerton, 76, of Galesburg died at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Seminary Manor.
He was born on February 15, 1943, in Monmouth, the son of Howard L. and Bernadine C. (Westfield) Fullerton. He married Bonnie Jane Savage on May 26, 1972, in Macomb.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Bonnie; two sons, Tony R. (Paula) Fullerton of Westervelt and Jack L. Fullerton of Galesburg; a daughter, Melissah C. (Tim) Plack of Pekin; five grandchildren, Lyndsay (Bryan) VanDyke, Matthew Plack, Nathaniel Fullerton, Faith Fullerton and Sawyer Fullerton; and one great-granddaughter, Lily.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Abigail M. Fullerton.
Arthur was an inspector and head leadman at Maytag for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1962. He attended the National School of Meat Cutting. He had lived in Galesburg since 1973.
Arthur was a dedicated member of First Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and was past president of the Men's Association. He was a volunteer usher at the Orpheum Theatre. Arthur enjoyed attending and showing cars at car shows, spending time with his family and collecting things. He was a history buff, an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a lover of animals.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Pamela Marolla officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or Seminary Manor.
Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019