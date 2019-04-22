Home

Arthur L. Rauhaus


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur L. Rauhaus Obituary
Arthur L. Rauhaus
PEORIA - Arthur L. Rauhaus, 88, of Peoria passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was born on May 29, 1930, to George and Elmina Rauhaus.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; daughter, Cheryl; and sister, Twila.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory; parents; brothers, Grant, Sam and Don; and sisters, Lorraine and Joan.
Art was a member of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church, CAT Retirees and the U.A.W. Retirees Club.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria, with the Rev. Mary Beenken and the Rev. Richard Hanson officiating, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery in Chillicothe, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to his church.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
