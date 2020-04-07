Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Whitworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur L. Whitworth


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur L. Whitworth Obituary
Arthur L. Whitworth
PEORIA - Arthur L. Whitworth, 92, of Peoria died at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Virden, Ill., to Robert and Lily (Smith) Whitworth. He married Joan K. (Canty) Whitworth on Oct. 29, 1960, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 2006.
He is also survived by his children, Mary Ann (Michael) Whiteside of Park Rapids, Minn., James (LaDonna) Whitworth of League City, Texas, Katherine Pfeiffer of Pekin and Roberta (Charles) Faulkner of Peoria; 10 grandchildren, Linda, Diane, Chuck, Brandon, Aric, Josh, Robert, Elizabeth, Emma and Christian; and multiple great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John, Russell and Jerry.
He served in the U.S. Navy, spending time in San Diego and Japan. He often liked to recount stories of his times in the Navy. Art was an independent insurance agent, owning his own business, Creve Coeur Insurance Agency, last working in 2005. He was active at Holy Family Parish when his children attended. Among other activities, he was a member of the school board and the men's club. Art enjoyed weekly bridge games with his friends.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Wright and Salmon Mortuary.
Donations made in his name can be sent to OSF Senior World, Suite 300, 719 N. Kumpf Blvd., Peoria IL, 61605.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -