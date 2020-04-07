|
Arthur L. Whitworth
PEORIA - Arthur L. Whitworth, 92, of Peoria died at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Virden, Ill., to Robert and Lily (Smith) Whitworth. He married Joan K. (Canty) Whitworth on Oct. 29, 1960, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 2006.
He is also survived by his children, Mary Ann (Michael) Whiteside of Park Rapids, Minn., James (LaDonna) Whitworth of League City, Texas, Katherine Pfeiffer of Pekin and Roberta (Charles) Faulkner of Peoria; 10 grandchildren, Linda, Diane, Chuck, Brandon, Aric, Josh, Robert, Elizabeth, Emma and Christian; and multiple great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John, Russell and Jerry.
He served in the U.S. Navy, spending time in San Diego and Japan. He often liked to recount stories of his times in the Navy. Art was an independent insurance agent, owning his own business, Creve Coeur Insurance Agency, last working in 2005. He was active at Holy Family Parish when his children attended. Among other activities, he was a member of the school board and the men's club. Art enjoyed weekly bridge games with his friends.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Wright and Salmon Mortuary.
Donations made in his name can be sent to OSF Senior World, Suite 300, 719 N. Kumpf Blvd., Peoria IL, 61605.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020