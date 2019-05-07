|
Arthur Patay
PEORIA - Arthur J. Patay, age 73, of Peoria passed away from kidney disease on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health in Peoria Heights.
Arthur was born on August 23, 1945, in Reichenbach, Germany, near Dresden, Germany, to Arthur S. and Esther (Szilassy) Patay. He married Corby A. Patay who preceded him in death on September 4, 2008.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his step-daughter, Carmen (Daniel) Patay Fleming of Peoria, IL; his brothers, Stephen Patay of Torrance, CA, Gabriel Patay of Yardley, PA, and George Patay of Evanston, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Arthur immigrated to the United States with his family in 1949 to a farm near Hopedale, Illinois, and moved with his family to Pekin a couple years later.
Arthur graduated from Pekin Community High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in education from Illinois State at Normal. He student-taught at the Maryland Schools in Silver Springs, MD, and, after deciding teaching wasn't for him, he returned to Pekin, where he sold insurance for many years. Later, he worked at the Caterpillar plant in Chillicothe until he retired. Arthur was an active member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria.
In his youth, Arthur was a rock-hound, always collecting rocks and minerals, which led him to study geology and geography at college. In his younger years in Pekin, he was an active civicly, participating in number of Marigold festivals. Arthur loved animals and, after retirement, always had dogs as pets. He always had a zany sense of humor, remembering everyone at their birthday and at holidays. Arthur was also a caring father.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. The Rev. Ryan Anderson will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church or the .
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria.
