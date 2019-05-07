Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Patay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Patay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Patay Obituary
Arthur Patay
PEORIA - Arthur J. Patay, age 73, of Peoria passed away from kidney disease on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health in Peoria Heights.
Arthur was born on August 23, 1945, in Reichenbach, Germany, near Dresden, Germany, to Arthur S. and Esther (Szilassy) Patay. He married Corby A. Patay who preceded him in death on September 4, 2008.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his step-daughter, Carmen (Daniel) Patay Fleming of Peoria, IL; his brothers, Stephen Patay of Torrance, CA, Gabriel Patay of Yardley, PA, and George Patay of Evanston, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Arthur immigrated to the United States with his family in 1949 to a farm near Hopedale, Illinois, and moved with his family to Pekin a couple years later.
Arthur graduated from Pekin Community High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in education from Illinois State at Normal. He student-taught at the Maryland Schools in Silver Springs, MD, and, after deciding teaching wasn't for him, he returned to Pekin, where he sold insurance for many years. Later, he worked at the Caterpillar plant in Chillicothe until he retired. Arthur was an active member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria.
In his youth, Arthur was a rock-hound, always collecting rocks and minerals, which led him to study geology and geography at college. In his younger years in Pekin, he was an active civicly, participating in number of Marigold festivals. Arthur loved animals and, after retirement, always had dogs as pets. He always had a zany sense of humor, remembering everyone at their birthday and at holidays. Arthur was also a caring father.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. The Rev. Ryan Anderson will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church or the .
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now