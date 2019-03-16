|
Arthur Schroff Jr.
PEORIA - Arthur J. Schroff Jr. of North Brunswick, N.J., the father of area residents, passed away on his 80th birthday, Monday, March 4, 2019.
He was born on March 4, 1939, in New Brunswick to Arthur J. Schroff Sr. and Ruth Stauber. He married Roberta Stephens on December 26, 1965. He later married Barbara Majewski on February 15, 2010.
Surviving are Roberta Schroff, the mother of his five children; his wife, Barbara (Majewski) Schroff; five children, Arthur J. (Andrea) Schroff III of Germantown Hills, David Schroff of Peoria, Lisa (Cuneyt) Barutcu of Springfield, Kristen (Nick) D'Alfonso of Morton and Robert Schroff of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Brady, Alexander and Carter Schroff, Tolga, Melis and Tarkan Barutcu and Will and Amelia D'Alfonso; one sister, Elise (Dan) Parish; and one brother, Robert Schroff.
He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1961, with a degree in business. Art was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon at IWU. He later received his M.B.A. from Seton Hall University.
Art had a tremendous love of music and was a former choir member of the First Presbyterian Church in New Brunswick and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He loved singing, gardening, golfing and cheering for the New York Yankees. He loved watching his children's sporting events and enjoyed taking his children ice skating and swimming at Wedgewood Swim Club. His family will miss his sharp wit and tremendous sense of humor. His grandchildren are actively carrying on his musical gifts!
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First Federated Church in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to Illinois Wesleyan University – School of Music, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61701.
