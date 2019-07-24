|
|
Arthur U. Davis Sr.
EAST PEORIA - Arthur U. Davis Sr., age 88, of East Peoria passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at 7:26 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 28, 1931, in Bradford, IL, to Arthur and Ruth (Griffin) Davis. He married his grade school sweetheart, who he first proposed to in the second grade, Lorraine Schrader, on May 1, 1949, in East Peoria. She passed away on Sept. 27, 2018, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Arthur Davis Jr.; one brother, Clarence Davis; and two sisters, Helen Bugg and Jean Brown.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Carpentier of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Jason, Jody and Justin: two step-grandchildren, Jody and Matt; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Davis; one sister, Eleanor Greathouse of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Arthur was an all-state football player for East Peoria High School in the late 1940s. He also boxed in the Golden Gloves.
He first worked for Keystone Steel and Wire Co. and later owned and operated Davis Cleaning service in East Peoria.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. The Rev. Wally Meyers will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S in Pekin.
You may view Arthur's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019