|
|
Arthur W. Whittaker
TOULON - Arthur Wayne Whittaker, 80, of Toulon died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by three generations of his family.
Art was born on February 18, 1939, in Princeville, IL. His parents were Robert E. and Emma "Hazel" (Roark) Whittaker. On July 2, 1960, he married Rosana "Rosie" L. Duggins, and they have two sons, Anthony W. and Shawn E. Whittaker. Art was preceded in death by his mother, his father and his older brother, Robert.
Art is survived by Rosie Whittaker (his spouse of fifty-nine years); his sons, Anthony and Shawn Whittaker and their spouses, Jan and Janet Whittaker; his granddaughter, Kate Whittaker; his granddaughters, Janet (and her husband, Brandon) Hill and Lauren (and her fiance', David Sloan); his brothers, Eldon and Paul Whittaker; nieces, Julie and Sue; and nephew, Bill Whittaker.
Art worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for forty years and retired as a Technical Service Superintendent of the Chemical Products Division. He served the Toulon area throughout his life. He served in the United States Army National Guard in Kewanee was a life member of the Toulon American Legion and was Post Commander for ten years. He was a member of Stark County 40-8, where he served as Correspondent and twice as Chef-De-Gare. For twenty years, he served as West Jersey Clerk and Trustee, and was President of West Jersey Township Cemetery for twenty-five years. He served as President of the Stark County Spoon River Drive for several years. Art organized the Veteran Memorial and Cannon Restoration with his best buddy, Don Fifer. He was a VIP Blood Donor, a former member of the Lions Club and a member of Stark County Genealogy Society.
Art's funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon. The Rev. Fred Reiner will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in West Jersey Cemetery in West Jersey, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Toulon American Legion, Post #416, 112 E. Court Street, Toulon, Illinois, 61483.
Condolences may be left for Art's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020