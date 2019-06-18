|
Arvid Grigg
HOPEDALE - Arvid E. Grigg, age 81, formerly of Hopedale, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was the loving father of Joanne (Dan) Brown and Sharon Grigg; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Dylan Brown; fond brother of Irene (John) Gaffney; dear uncle of Cathy (Chris Christian) Gaffney and Christine (Taylor) Tresselt; former husband and friend of Constance (Henry) Grigg-Koning; and best friend and "Felix" to Joe "Oscar" (Judy) Messana.
Arvid was an Army veteran and retired Cook County Sheriff from 1963-1993, who received several commendations, including one for bravery and heroism for his efforts in rescuing five children trapped by a house fire. Arvid was a great friend to many and will be missed.
Arvid will be lying in state from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 9000 S. Menard, Oak Lawn. Interment will be in Lithuanian National Cemetery. For more information, call 708-499-3223 or visit www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019