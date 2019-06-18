Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvid Grigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvid Grigg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arvid Grigg Obituary
Arvid Grigg
HOPEDALE - Arvid E. Grigg, age 81, formerly of Hopedale, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was the loving father of Joanne (Dan) Brown and Sharon Grigg; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Dylan Brown; fond brother of Irene (John) Gaffney; dear uncle of Cathy (Chris Christian) Gaffney and Christine (Taylor) Tresselt; former husband and friend of Constance (Henry) Grigg-Koning; and best friend and "Felix" to Joe "Oscar" (Judy) Messana.
Arvid was an Army veteran and retired Cook County Sheriff from 1963-1993, who received several commendations, including one for bravery and heroism for his efforts in rescuing five children trapped by a house fire. Arvid was a great friend to many and will be missed.
Arvid will be lying in state from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 9000 S. Menard, Oak Lawn. Interment will be in Lithuanian National Cemetery. For more information, call 708-499-3223 or visit www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now