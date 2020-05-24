|
Ashley Ann Lewis-Hertz
BARTONVILLE- Ashley Ann Lewis-Hertz, age 27, of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Carol and Donnie Lowe of Bartonville; daughter, Jaycee Noel Smith of Creve Coeur; siblings, Emily Hertz of Bartonville, Daniel (Tracy Tucker) Lewis of Mapleton, Michael Stallings, Clifford Stallings of Mapleton, Donald (Ashley Cooper) Lowe Jr. of Glasford and Chase Lowe of Bartonville; along with many nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of Ashley's life will be hosted by her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020