Ashley Nicole Smith

CREVE COEUR - Ashley Nicole Smith, age 37, of Creve Coeur passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Wheaton, IL.

Ashley was born on February 14, 1983, in Peoria, IL, to Deborah (Reed) Smith and Darrell Smith.

Ashley is survived by her boyfriend, Joe Wehrmann of Creve Coeur, IL; her two children, Alex Harrick and Halle Harrick of Sedalia, MO; her sister, Kaila Graham of Washington, IL; her sister, Danielle Kieffer; her father, Darrell Smith of Sarasota, FL; her mother, Deborah (Reed) Smith of East Peoria, IL; and her grandmother, Linda Tolbert of East Peoria, IL.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents.

She attended Washington High School and later attended Illinois Central College, where she received her GED. She was involved in the HOI Hoop Group and she loved to perform fire hooping. She was known for her contagious smile and her beautiful soul.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



