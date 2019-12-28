Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrea Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrea S. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrea S. Reynolds Obituary
Audrea S. Reynolds
CREVE COEUR - Audrea S. Reynolds, 93 of Creve Coeur passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Fondulac Woods Health Care Center in East Peoria.
Born May 11, 1926, in Byrdstown, TN, to Rosco and Dora (Lacey) Smith, she married Hesper A. Reynolds on February 20, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one son, Gary Reynolds.
She is survived by her son, Marlan (Nance) Reynolds of Creve Coeur; two grandchildren, Matt Reynolds of Creve Coeur and Kara (Derek) Reynolds Powers of East Peoria; and one great-grandchild, Audrey Reynolds of East Peoria.
Audrea worked for Montgomery Ward as an Invoice Clerk before retiring.
She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting and playing games with her grandchildren, especially basketball. She also enjoyed gardening and canning.
Audrea attended the Creve Coeur Christian Church.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -