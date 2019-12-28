|
Audrea S. Reynolds
CREVE COEUR - Audrea S. Reynolds, 93 of Creve Coeur passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Fondulac Woods Health Care Center in East Peoria.
Born May 11, 1926, in Byrdstown, TN, to Rosco and Dora (Lacey) Smith, she married Hesper A. Reynolds on February 20, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one son, Gary Reynolds.
She is survived by her son, Marlan (Nance) Reynolds of Creve Coeur; two grandchildren, Matt Reynolds of Creve Coeur and Kara (Derek) Reynolds Powers of East Peoria; and one great-grandchild, Audrey Reynolds of East Peoria.
Audrea worked for Montgomery Ward as an Invoice Clerk before retiring.
She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting and playing games with her grandchildren, especially basketball. She also enjoyed gardening and canning.
Audrea attended the Creve Coeur Christian Church.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019