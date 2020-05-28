Audrey C. Stapel
TOULON – Audrey C. (Gerard) Stapel, 87, of Toulon, passed away at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence.
Audrey was born on September 5, 1932 in Toulon, the daughter of Elsie Pearl (Roberts) and Frank Charles Gerard. She married Gerald C. "Jerry" Stapel on March 29, 1954 in Kewanee; they were married 59 years before he preceded her in death on May 6, 2013 in Toulon.
Surviving are one son, Gerald "Jerry" J. (married to Cindy L.) Stapel; three grandchildren, Christopher J. Stapel of Minneapolis, MN, Jonathan L. Stapel (married to Mary) of Congerville, and Bethany L. Stapel of Champaign; four great-grandchildren, Anna Bryn, Micah Qin, Joel Jax, and Asher Brennan; two siblings, Shirley Frail and John (Donna) Gerard; and several nieces and nephews who she deeply cared for. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene Ingle, Betty Fell, Helen Simmons; and her brothers, Frank Jr. Gerard, Rodney Gerard, and Wendell Wayne Gerard.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, including going to Bradley games, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and trips to the Wisconsin Dells. She and Jerry were actively involved in the lives of their grandchildren, taking care of them before and after school, and going to their sporting and extra-curricular events. She also enjoyed working in the yard, country music, volunteering with Old Settlers' Association and the Stark County Historical Society and working towards city beautification. She was loyal to Toulon and her extended family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings.
During her lifetime, she worked at the A & P store, Les' Diner, and Kraft. But she always said that the best job she ever had was taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was well loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
A private family graveside service will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Toulon Cemetery. Rev. Paul Wier will officiate. A vehicle visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Staff will be on site to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Toulon United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Audrey's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2020.