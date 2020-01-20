|
|
Audrey Dancer
WASHINGTON - Audrey June Dancer, 85, of Washington passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Audrey was born on June 21, 1934, at home in Washington to the late Alvin and Beulah Attig Menz. She married James H. Dancer on January 22, 1955, in Washington, IL.
Surviving are her husband, James, of Washington; three children, Sam (Kathy) Dancer of South Jacksonville, Becky (Doug) Jacobson of Marquette Heights and Shari (John) Kopmann of Marthasville, MO; three granddaughters, Jamie, Sara and Katherine, all of Marthasville, MO; dear friend, Alicia Call; in-laws, Linda Menz and JF (Willie) Dancer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her son, James "Hank" Dancer Jr.; and her brothers, Gene and Keith Menz.
Audrey was a lifelong Washingtonian, graduating from Washington Community High School. She began working in her dad's grocery store on the square and loved working with customers in the deli at Lindy's in her later years. She enjoyed her monthly lunch visits with her cousins and taking care of her cats. Audrey devoted her life to the love and care of her family and especially loved the holidays when everyone could be together.
A graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Washington will be scheduled at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Audrey's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020