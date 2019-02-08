|
Audrey Dingeldein
WASHINGTON – Audrey L. Dingeldein, 75, of Washington, passed away at 11:42 am Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born June 12, 1943 in Macomb to Cleo and Ethel Payne Tharp. She married Oren R. Dingeldein in Rushville on Jan. 20, 1968. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Patricia (Kevin) Schmidt of Washington; son, Mark (Carey Delozier) Dingeldein of Oswego; 6 grandchildren, Adrionna, Caitlyn, Makayla, Owen, Sophie, Jack; great-grandson, Landon; sister, Joann (Raymond) Eifert of Rushville; niece, Kris; and nephew, Tim. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sons.
Audrey worked as a critical care nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center retiring in 2009. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing and spending time with her family.
Memorial donations may be made to .
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with Rev. Dr. Camilla Hempstead officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Palm Cemetery in Rushville.
Audrey's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019