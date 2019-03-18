Home

Audrey Garman Obituary
PEORIA - Audrey Mae Garman, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Audrey was born on March 5, 1940, in Jonesville, Louisiana. She was the only child of John Henry and Easter Whitley.
Audrey worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her only child, John Whitley of Peoria, IL; longtime friend, John L. Nash of Peoria, IL; 9 grandchildren, Marquis Haywood, Kini (Andre) Beatty, Antwan Whitley, Terrence Whitley, Jeramie Smith, Shaun Whitley, Tarje Whitley, Cuba Whitley and Keylon Whitley; and 19 great-grandchildren, including Martarius Haywood, whom she raised.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Hilton Garman.
The family will have a private one-hour visitation only on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Interment will be private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
