Audrey Hopkin
GLASFORD ~ Audrey Elizabeth (Searle) Hopkin, 82, of Barnhart, Mo., passed away July 3, 2019 at St. Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was formerly of Glasford.
Born April 12, 1937 in Edwards to Robert L. and Frances Irene (Wood) Searle, she married Kenrick C. Hopkin on June 27, 1964 in Sunnyland.
Surviving are her husband, Ken; four daughters, Krista (Chris) Fadler of Stafford, Va., Kathleen (Rob) Martin, Kimberly Kuenz, Karen (Teddy) Spurgeon, of Imperial, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Joshua Kuenz, Haley Martin, Tanner Martin, Morgan Martin, Isabella Spurgeon, Elizabeth Spurgeon and Max Spurgeon and three brothers, John Searle of Glasford, Jim (Susan) Searle of Pekin and Robert (Marsha) Searle of Cuba.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Justin Kuenz and three brothers, Norman Searle, Fritz Searle and Ronald Searle.
Her memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial, Mo., with a luncheon following. There will be no visitation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019