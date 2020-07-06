1/1
Audrey J. Wright
1929 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Audrey J. Wright, 91, of Farmington, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on July 3, 1929, in Hanna City to Harris and Ruth (Gerdes) Doubet. She married Norman Carroll in Hanna City on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1987. She later married Phil Wright on March 11, 1990, and he also preceded her in death on December 13, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Dan Carroll; two sisters; and one brother.
Surviving are her son, Virgil (Vicky) Carroll of Bartonville; five grandchildren, Brian (Joanna) Carroll of Pekin, Jody (Tami) Carroll of Bartonville, Stephanie Henry of Mahomet, Dusty Carroll of Bartonville and Angela (Mark) Stewart of Bartonville; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters; and one brother.
Audrey worked in the office at Meadow Brook Dairy for several years before leaving to raise her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Smithville Cemetery in Smithville.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Farmington Country Manor and to Linda Matheny with hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
