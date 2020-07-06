Audrey J. Wright
FARMINGTON - Audrey J. Wright, 91, of Farmington, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on July 3, 1929, in Hanna City to Harris and Ruth (Gerdes) Doubet. She married Norman Carroll in Hanna City on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1987. She later married Phil Wright on March 11, 1990, and he also preceded her in death on December 13, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Dan Carroll; two sisters; and one brother.
Surviving are her son, Virgil (Vicky) Carroll of Bartonville; five grandchildren, Brian (Joanna) Carroll of Pekin, Jody (Tami) Carroll of Bartonville, Stephanie Henry of Mahomet, Dusty Carroll of Bartonville and Angela (Mark) Stewart of Bartonville; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters; and one brother.
Audrey worked in the office at Meadow Brook Dairy for several years before leaving to raise her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Smithville Cemetery in Smithville.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Farmington Country Manor and to Linda Matheny with hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
