Audrey L. Ehnle
1929 - 2020
BRADFORD – Audrey L. Ehnle, 90, of Eureka, formerly of Wyoming and Bradford, passed away at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home, Eureka, where she was a resident.
Audrey was born December 18, 1929, in Modena, the daughter of Neil and Bertha (Blakey) Reed. She married Benjamin J. Ehnle on December 28, 1947, in Toulon. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Pat (Sam) Plattner of Eureka and Connie (Don) Manz of Paulding, OH; eleven grandchildren, Heidi (Bill) Wettstein, Heather (Kris) Swords, Kevin (Kerstan) Plattner, Kurt (Joan) Plattner, Chris (Erica) Manz, Sam (Shelby) Manz, Scott (Sara) Manz, Cheryl (Nathan) Ametewee, Fred (Kayla) Manz, Andy (Laura) Manz, and Angie (Karl) Klopfenstein; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Streitmatter of Peoria and Joan Ehnle of Cambridge. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Randy Ehnle.
Audrey loved her family dearly, and enjoyed working with her husband on the farm. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bradford and in Eureka. Audrey loved serving her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Her funeral will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Bradford. Please follow facial covering and social distancing guidelines. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the Apostolic Christian Home for their wonderful loving care for seven years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W. Cruger, Eureka, IL 61530. Condolences may be left for Audrey's family at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall
AUG
23
Funeral
03:00 PM
Bradford Apostolic Christian Church
