Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Audrey L. Vandeveer


1925 - 2019
Audrey L. Vandeveer Obituary
Audrey L. Vandeveer
PEORIA - Audrey L. Vandeveer, 94, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Proctor Place in Peoria.
A Celebration of Audrey's Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Auditorium of Proctor Place, 2724 West Reservoir Blvd., in Peoria from 2 to 4 p.m. with a short service at 3 p.m.
Audrey was born on June 11, 1925, in Greenbush, IL, the daughter of the late Leo and Maude (Cross) Mitchell. She married William "Bill" C. Vandeveer on April 10, 1949 in Greenbush. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2017 in Peoria.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Emma) Vandeveer of Peoria and Kristin (the late David) Stewart of Pekin; grandchildren, Jeff (Ali) Stewart, Kate (Steven) Gingrich, and Erin (Luke) Overcash; great grandchildren, Elliott, Kailani, and Ozzie Stewart, Crosby and Leighton Gingrich, and Briggs and Kenzie Overcash; and brother, C. Dean (Trudy) Mitchell.
Audrey was a homemaker taking great care of her husband and children making sure they had everything they needed to be successful in life. Audrey was the glue that kept the family together and was deeply devoted to the Lord, Bill, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always set a beautiful table for the holidays, had a great sense of humor, and the most beautiful smile. Audrey will be missed!
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff in Shepherd's Way at Proctor Place for their amazing care and devotion of both Audrey and Bill for the last several years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's memory to Greater Peoria Honor Flight or to the Peoria Municipal Band.
Audrey's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
