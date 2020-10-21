Audrey R. Chase
EAST PEORIA - Audrey Chase, 83, of East Peoria, IL, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with family holding her hands as she took her last breaths.
Audrey was born on April 5, 1937, in Buffalo, NY. She married Charles Chase on December 27, 1957, and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2018.
Audrey bore 6 children, Charlie Chase, who also preceded her in death in 1975, Maureen (Derieck) Hodges of Cape Girardeau, MO, Mike Chase of Forsyth, MO, Nancy (Jeff) Hughes of Scottsdale, AZ, Andy Chase of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jennifer (Steve) Moore of Chicago.
She is survived by 3 sisters, Nancy Seethaler of Jacksonville, FL, Mel Kaczmarek of Fountain Valley, CA, and Laura Rose Lanigan of Fountain Valley, CA; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and oldest son, she was also preceded in death by 2 grandsons, Alex and Ian.
Audrey grew up in Erie, PA, and was valedictorian of Villa Maria Academy High School. She married prior to finishing college, but after her 6 kids, she went back to school and finished not only her bachelor's degree in education, but also her master's in administration. She initially worked as a Home-Ec teacher in the Peoria High School system, but advanced to the Dean of Richwoods High School, where she ultimately retired.
Audrey loved to read, travel, entertain and play Scrabble. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook, but she is best known for her quilting. She was president of the Peoria quilting group Gems of the Prairie and constantly gifted her treasures to family and friends. She and Charlie were active members of Saint Monica's Catholic Church. She was an exemplary role model for all who knew her of trusting in God and demonstrating Christian values and charity. She was a rock for her kids and a great wife, friend and neighbor.
She was a long-time member of St. Monica's Catholic Church, where her funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Monica's Catholic Church.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.