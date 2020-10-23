August "Augie" Eble Jr.
EAST PEORIA - August J. "Augie" Eble Jr., 96, passed away on Wed, Oct. 21, 2020 in East Peoria, IL. Augie was born in Peoria, on June 16, 1924, a son of August J. Eble, Sr. and Clara L. Klawitter Eble. He married Margaret R. Schneider on Nov 26, 1955. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2004 in Peoria.
He was an electrician for 65 years and later worked for Hiram Walker. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #34 and the Elks Lodge for 50 years.
A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria at 1:00PM on Tues, Oct. 27, 2020.