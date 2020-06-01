Austyn Brandt
PEKIN - Austyn Cole Brandt, 23, of Pekin passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 21, 1997, in Peoria to Christopher and Kimberly (Parr) Brandt.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, David and Kimberly Rybolt Jr.; two children, KynLee and Jaxyn, and fiancée to be and mother of his children, Kaitlyn Fogler of Peoria Heights; one step-son; Mason Parks of Washington; three sisters, Kayti, Zoey and D'Laney; three grandmothers, Cathy Parr, Cynthia Humphrey and Vicki Rybolt; and three nephews, Braxtyn, Koltyn and Nolyn. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Austyn was preceded in death by his father; three grandfathers, Michael Parr, Jimmie Humphrey and Dave Rybolt Sr.; and both sets of great-grandparents, which included his "Little Pa."
Austyn enjoyed working on cars and riding his BMX bike. Austyn had plans on continuing his education to become a mechanic. He will be remembered for his ability to make people smile, his big heart and being a hard worker. Austyn's greatest joy was his children and spending time with family and friends.
His graveside service will be at noon on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Paul Trilikis will officiate. Visitation will from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset expenses.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
