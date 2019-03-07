Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Pilgrim's Progress Church
3033 Marquette St.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Bogard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. "Lee" Bogard


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B. "Lee" Bogard Obituary
B. "Lee" Bogard
CREVE COEUR – B. "Lee" Bogard, 66, passed away at his residence, Feb. 25, 2019 at 5:34 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 3, 1952 in Peoria to Bert and Barb (Brinker) Bogard. Lee married Debra Justice Aug. 14, 1971.
Lee's mother and father-in-law, Richard Justice, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife Deb; father Bert; mother-in-law, Gloria; sons, Jeff, Bryan and Ryan; 6 Grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pam and Kathy; brother Marty.
Lee is a graduate from East Peoria High School. His career was in transportation and sales, last working at Perfect Choice.
Lee spent his spare time spoiling his grandchildren and was an avid golfer.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pilgrim's Progress Church, 3033 Marquette St. Peoria, IL. 61605. Pastor James Rodgers will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim's Progress Church.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now