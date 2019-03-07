|
B. "Lee" Bogard
CREVE COEUR – B. "Lee" Bogard, 66, passed away at his residence, Feb. 25, 2019 at 5:34 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 3, 1952 in Peoria to Bert and Barb (Brinker) Bogard. Lee married Debra Justice Aug. 14, 1971.
Lee's mother and father-in-law, Richard Justice, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife Deb; father Bert; mother-in-law, Gloria; sons, Jeff, Bryan and Ryan; 6 Grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pam and Kathy; brother Marty.
Lee is a graduate from East Peoria High School. His career was in transportation and sales, last working at Perfect Choice.
Lee spent his spare time spoiling his grandchildren and was an avid golfer.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pilgrim's Progress Church, 3033 Marquette St. Peoria, IL. 61605. Pastor James Rodgers will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim's Progress Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019