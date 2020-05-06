|
B. Pauline Buckley
Polly
EAST PEORIA - B. Pauline (Polly) Buckley of East Peoria passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria. She was born on November 10, 1924 in rural Effingham County, IL to Bert and Birdie Jones. She married Wayne Buckley on January 17, 1943 in Missouri. He survives.
Surviving are her four children, Sharon (Bill) Webber of Morton, Bill Buckley of Greenville, TX, Jim (Vickie) Buckley of Star Valley Ranch, WY, and Lori (Victor) Laredo of East Peoria; and her sister Dixie Turpin of Greenfield, IL. She has 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Her parents, two brothers, an infant child, and one sister preceded her in death.
Polly was a homemaker and a second mother to many childhood friends of her children. She was an exceptional mother and grandmother, and loved each and every one of her kids and grandkids in special ways, especially through her gift of cooking and crocheting. She was a Christian who walked the walk and was an inspiration to her family.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Serenity Assisted Living, and Harbor Light Hospice for all their loving care.
Memorials can be made to the Southside Mission in Peoria, which she and Wayne supported for many years.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Winchester, IL, where she and Wayne attended high school.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2020