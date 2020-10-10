Barb Harris
MORTON - Barbara (Rea) Harris, 67, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born to Leroy and Betty Rea on July 20, 1953, the second of 6 siblings and the only daughter. Barb attended East Peoria High School, graduating in 1971. Shortly after, she began her career with Caterpillar, working in East Peoria and Mossville. She married and later divorced. Barb was a very proud and amazing mother to one daughter, Jami. After retirement, she spent her remaining years spending time with family and taking care of others.
Being the only girl out of 5 siblings, her caring nature and putting others first came at a young age. She also learned to be very independent and strong, which served her well in her 35 years at Caterpillar in the factory and as a single mother. Barb frequently volunteered and had a passion for being a room mother, Relay For Life
team and committee member, helping at various Morton VFW events, taking care of older family and friends, and cutting hair at GateWay at River City. She was a proud and outspoken member of UAW 974 and was involved actively in local and national level advocacy, as well as UAW family events.
Despite all that Barb did in her life for others, her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Justin and Paige DeChaney were her world. She never missed an opportunity to be with them or a part of their lives. "Bapff, as she was known, played a very significant role in their lives, taking care of them for nearly 9 months while their father was hospitalized, and more recently when their family moved to California and they wanted to stay in Illinois. She was way more than a grandmother to them. She loved supporting them in cheer and especially, marching band.
Paige especially loved their standing Thursday lunch dates and Justin remembers band senior night where she walked the track with him in celebration. When Gavin and Alexis Sheridan joined the family in 2015, she loved them as if she had been a part of their lives since they were born. In March, she helped move Alexis across the country and they spent a wonderful week together playing and exploring.
She wasn't just Bapff to her grandchildren, she was Bapff to their friends and families as well. She was everyone's grandma and will be missed by so many.
Barb is missed beyond words by her daughter and son-in-law, Jami and Lamont Sheridan; grandchildren; three brothers, David Rea, Dale (Lisa) Rea and Darryl (Theresa) Rea; several nieces, nephews and cousins, particularly Roxanne (Amran) Moore, who she was very close to; aunts and uncles, specifically Beverly (Jerry) Case; dearest friends; and her very good boy, Jake.
She was preceeed in death by her parents; brothers, Larry and Michael; and son-in-law, Shawn DeChaney.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Private inurnment will be at Secor Cemetery in Secor.
Memorials can be made to Barbara Harris/DeChaney Savings Account at Associated Bank.
Barb's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.