Barbara A. Boyd
PEORIA – Barbara A. Boyd, 70, of Peoria, IL died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital.
She was born on November 23, 1949 to A. Glenn and Ruth (Bond) Boyd in Peoria, IL.
Barb is survived by her son, Nicholas (Ashley) Losen of Chillicothe, IL, four grandchildren: Makya, Morgan, Ava, and Maya and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She attended OSF St. Francis where she earned her Master's Degree in Nursing. Barb worked for Methodist Hospital and later Proctor Hospital, where she eventually retired. She enjoyed going to plays and Broadway shows. "Grandma Barb" was what everyone knew her as and she loved being a full-time grandma. She was known for her fleece blankets that she would make for any occasion.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Yates City Cemetery. Reverend Howard Love will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Illinois CancerCenter, 8940 N. Wood Sage Rd., Peoria IL 61615. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.