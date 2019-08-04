|
Barbara A. Campbell
WASHINGTON - Barbara Ann Campbell, 86, of Washington, IL, died at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, IL.
Born on May 20, 1933, in Lima, OH, to Thomas and Susan Snow Greenland, she married William A. Campbell on August 28, 1954, in East Cleveland, OH. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2003, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are 1 daughter, Bonni Harris of Washington, IL; 2 sons, Rick (Larissa) Campbell of Bloomington, IL, and Greg (Becky) Campbell of Chandler, AZ; her daughter-in-law, Julie Campbell of Overland Park, KS; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, William S. "Bill" Campbell; her daughter, Kim "Casey" Campbell; and her brother, Thomas Greenland.
Barb was a legal secretary at Essig Law Office in Washington for 20 years. She also was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington, where she was active with the Women's Guild and also volunteered at St. Patrick School while her children attended there.
A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Patrick Church. Father John Steffen will officiate. Inurnment will follow the mass at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
Memorials may be made to the .
Barb's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019