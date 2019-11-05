|
Barbara A. Sollberger
EAST PEORIA - Barbara Ann Sollberger, age 57, of East Peoria passed away at UnityPoint Health-Methodist on Monday, November 4, 2019.
She was born to F. Cecil and Ruth Ann (Wiegand) Sollberger on January 6, 1962, in Peoria.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Ruth; siblings, Becky (Larry) French and Ron (Karen); Aunt Alma; Aunt Carole; nieces, nephews and cousins; and longtime friend, Shay Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Barbara taught first and second grade at Armstrong Elementary for 24 years, retiring in 2018.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. Breck Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m., before the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or Land of Lincoln Camp Cedarbrook.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019