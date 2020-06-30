Barbara Ann McLeod

PEORIA - Barbara Ann McLeod, 64, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

She was born on October 29, 1955, in Cleveland, Mississippi, to Sammie and Odessa (Owens) Dudley. She was a graduate of Manual High School in 1973 and expanded her education by taking collegiate courses. She married lifetime friend, Joseph McLeod, on April 30, 1977, in Peoria, IL. He survives.

Barb worked with Santa Fe Railroad in Peoria, IL, and transferred to Topeka, Kansas, for a total of 12 years. She dedicated over 20 years to Caterpillar, where she finalized her career.

Barbara accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. As an active member of Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church, everyone knew of her passion and love for the Lord. Barbara loved to love on people. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you."

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her mother, Odessa Dudley of Peoria; one daughter, Monica McLeod, and one son, Joseph McLeod Jr., both of Peoria; three brothers, Larry (Sandra) Dudley and Sylvester Dudley, both of Peoria, and Sam (Darene) Dudley of Milwaukee, WI; two sisters, Gloria (Russell) Burcham of East Peoria and Terra (Deandre) Dudley of Peoria; three grandchildren, Denasia Winston, Arrion Hobson and Jessa Harris, all of Peoria; and one great-granddaughter, Jaiya Mayfield of Peoria.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father and two sisters, LeVera Dismuke and Tammy Davis.

Barbara will be forever missed in the hearts of numerous devoted nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sovereign Grace M.B.C. at 10 a.m. Visitation services will be held a half an hour prior at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate. Due to Covid-19 mandates, social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Barbara will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering following services at Greater Wisdom C.O.G.I.C. church at 1 p.m. at 433 S. Warren Street, Peoria, IL 61605.



