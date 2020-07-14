1/1
Barbara Ann Richardson-Jones
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Richardson-Jones
PEORIA - Barbara Ann Richardson-Jones, 63, formerly of Peoria, gained her angel's wings on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Austin, TX. "Barbie," as she was affectionately known by her family, was born on September 20, 1956, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Marseille Howard and John Sallee.
Barbie gave her life to Christ and was baptized as a child. She professed her love for God in her daily interactions with family, friends and strangers alike.
Barbie received her formal education in the Springfield Illinois School District 186, Illinois Central College of Peoria, IL, and the University of Phoenix. She began an almost 50-year nursing career in 1979, when she became an LPN. She continued to seek higher education and received her Master's Degree in Nursing in 2007. Barbie held the title of Director of Nursing at multiple prestigious, large-scale nursing facilities before retiring from the nursing field in 2019.
Barbie was a longtime member of the NAACP, serving as the Secretary of the Peoria branch, as well as multiple positions within the branches of Chicago, IL, and Enid, OK, dedicating many hours to the fight against injustice. Barbie had an extraordinary zeal for life and was an adventurous, phenomenal woman who looked at every challenge in life as a chance to conquer something new. If you couldn't find her on a cruise ship or zip-lining, look in the air, because she might just be skydiving from the plane that just flew by. Her dedication to equality and adventure was matched only by her dedication to her family.
Barbie was preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers, David Richardson and Alfonzo Howard; two sisters, Shirley Howard and Rhonda Campbell; and granddaughter, Myashia M. Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Mickel Simmons of Memphis, TN, Walter (Rosie) Smith of Brooklyn Park, MN, Brian Taylor of Billings, Montana, and Sammie Evans of Dubois, PA; as well as two daughters, Tiffany (Mark) Hawkins of Memphis, TN, and Jasmine Jones of Springfield, IL. She leaves two granddaughters, who were being raised in her care, Renae Jones and Jenae Jones. Her memory is also cherished by three brothers, Frank (Patty) Richardson of Springfield, IL, Joseph Myles of Rockford, IL, and Brad (Jennifer) Howard of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Judy (Carl) Beverly and Diane Howard, both of Springfield, IL; one aunt, Rev. Lois Hayes of Springfield, IL; several nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and friends and associates.
Funeral services will be held Friday July 17, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time, with social distancing please.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
July 11, 2020
As we prepare to memorialize my mother, I am first thanking God for the life He gave my mother. She was and will always be my strength and inspiration. I am truly grateful for all of the love and support that everyone has shown throughout this time. I am asking that you continue to share your love and support for my family as we are put to the test of bringing peace and closure to our lives. We know that this journey that we call life has so many unpredictable twist and turns. But, you must know, that with God, the roads do get easier. Though at times you may not be clear as to which road to take. When you come to that juncture in your life, just remember to always take the one the points you in the direction of Jesus Christ. If you are someone that still has their Mother in their life, use this moment just to go hug her, go kiss her, go tell her you love her. And if you can't go to her, pick up the phone and say "hi mom, how are you today." Never miss an opportunity to tell her just how much she really means to you. So that when the journey of life brings you to this point, you will be able to look to God, and say "Lord, I thank you." God bless you all. Always.

Rev. Walter Z. Smith II
and the entire Barbara Jones (Richardson) Family
Rev. Walter Z. II & Rosie Smith
Son
July 11, 2020
Continuing prayers for you and the family.
July 11, 2020
To Barbara, the shock I felt upon learning of your passing is now overshadowed by continuous profound sadness. I
looked up to you in that you accomplished things educationally and in the nursing field that I could never do. You were the ultimate nurse and a wonderful person . I will miss the times we messaged back and forth until 2am on a Saturday morning comparing notes about our younger days , the love we shared for Gladys Knight and Earth , Wind, and Fire , and how you helped put things in perspective for me. You were one of the few positives I have in life .
To Barbaras family , my heart and prayers are with you during this time of tremendous sorrow. I am so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom, Grandma, great-grandma , sister , and cousin. May God and your memories sustain you .
Life doesnt seem fair but heaven apparently was in need of a special angel . Rest In Peace, Barbara . You will be missed a lot.
Love , Donna Malok ❤
Donna Malok
Friend
July 11, 2020
RIP my sister my friend...although we lost touch many years later you, your brothers and sisters treated me like I was just another member of your family. We played together, got in trouble together, fought together, growed up together....Monroe Street I carry those days in my ❤.
Debra (Henry) Pitts
July 8, 2020
Rest in peace and love Barb. My deepest sympathies to your family. I still find it so hard to believe you're gone.
Brenda Woods
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
The love I have for my mom will shine brighter and longer than a candle her words are soft and gentle like a spring breeze. She's now my guardian angel
Jasmine Jones
Daughter
July 7, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimber Valentine
July 7, 2020
Rev. Walter Z. and Rosie SMITH
Son
July 6, 2020
Extending heartfelt condolences to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Connie Jackson
Friend
July 6, 2020
Me and My Mom on our way to The Soul Train Cruise d
Tiffany Hawkins
Daughter
July 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jacquelyn Lockhart
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Mommy, my best friend, my biggest cheerleader...I love you and miss you so much. I don't know what I'll do without you.
Brian Taylor
Son
July 5, 2020
Diane I am sorry for your loss and may God and keep you.
Barbara Wilson
Family
July 5, 2020
I am sorry for your loss . Barbara will be missed she was a good friend to me. Prayers are with you and your family. Love x
Carmen Lopez
Carmen Lopez
Friend
July 5, 2020
Rest in peace Barbara. So very happy to have met you. Everlasting memories.
Michael Hill
Friend
July 5, 2020
Barbie you are missed-I am than kful for our years together-I would not have thought Mothers day 2020 would be our last conversation-always sister in laws Twinkle
Twinkle Stuckey
Family
July 5, 2020
She was my everything,my rock and protector now she's my guardian angel I love you mom. RIP QUEEN B til we meet again
Jasmine Jones
Daughter
July 4, 2020
REST IN GOD'S HEAVENLY GARDEN
July 4, 2020
Ms. Barbara was my first DON, I am thankful for her encouragement as a new nurse finding her way. Prayers for the family, may God's love surround and hold the family during this time.
Angie Hayes
July 4, 2020
Ms. Barbara was a great DON to work for. She made me feel appreciated and for that I truly thank her. She is going to be missed dearly. My prayers are with her family.❤
Cranesha Williams
Friend
July 3, 2020
Man mom I can't believe that your gone it's not fair I love and miss you dearly please watch over us and the family RIH QUEEN B
Jasmine Jones
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved