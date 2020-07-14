Barbara Ann Richardson-Jones

PEORIA - Barbara Ann Richardson-Jones, 63, formerly of Peoria, gained her angel's wings on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Austin, TX. "Barbie," as she was affectionately known by her family, was born on September 20, 1956, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Marseille Howard and John Sallee.

Barbie gave her life to Christ and was baptized as a child. She professed her love for God in her daily interactions with family, friends and strangers alike.

Barbie received her formal education in the Springfield Illinois School District 186, Illinois Central College of Peoria, IL, and the University of Phoenix. She began an almost 50-year nursing career in 1979, when she became an LPN. She continued to seek higher education and received her Master's Degree in Nursing in 2007. Barbie held the title of Director of Nursing at multiple prestigious, large-scale nursing facilities before retiring from the nursing field in 2019.

Barbie was a longtime member of the NAACP, serving as the Secretary of the Peoria branch, as well as multiple positions within the branches of Chicago, IL, and Enid, OK, dedicating many hours to the fight against injustice. Barbie had an extraordinary zeal for life and was an adventurous, phenomenal woman who looked at every challenge in life as a chance to conquer something new. If you couldn't find her on a cruise ship or zip-lining, look in the air, because she might just be skydiving from the plane that just flew by. Her dedication to equality and adventure was matched only by her dedication to her family.

Barbie was preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers, David Richardson and Alfonzo Howard; two sisters, Shirley Howard and Rhonda Campbell; and granddaughter, Myashia M. Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Mickel Simmons of Memphis, TN, Walter (Rosie) Smith of Brooklyn Park, MN, Brian Taylor of Billings, Montana, and Sammie Evans of Dubois, PA; as well as two daughters, Tiffany (Mark) Hawkins of Memphis, TN, and Jasmine Jones of Springfield, IL. She leaves two granddaughters, who were being raised in her care, Renae Jones and Jenae Jones. Her memory is also cherished by three brothers, Frank (Patty) Richardson of Springfield, IL, Joseph Myles of Rockford, IL, and Brad (Jennifer) Howard of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Judy (Carl) Beverly and Diane Howard, both of Springfield, IL; one aunt, Rev. Lois Hayes of Springfield, IL; several nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and friends and associates.

Funeral services will be held Friday July 17, 2020, at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time, with social distancing please.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store