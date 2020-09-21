Barbara "Barb" (Baum) Clarkson
PEORIA - Barbara A. Clarkson, 68, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Joliet Hospice.
Born May 20, 1952, in East St Louis, IL, she is survived by 2 sisters, Carol Clifton and Debbie Schaaf (Ed); 4 children, Angela Baum (Ricky), Lisa Tucker (Don), Stephanie Stover (Derrick) and BJ Davis (Josette); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Baum Jr.; and nephew, Jeremy "Chris" Baum.
At her request, she will be cremated, with a private celebration of life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.