Barbara "Barb" (Baum) Clarkson

PEORIA - Barbara A. Clarkson, 68, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Joliet Hospice.

Born May 20, 1952, in East St Louis, IL, she is survived by 2 sisters, Carol Clifton and Debbie Schaaf (Ed); 4 children, Angela Baum (Ricky), Lisa Tucker (Don), Stephanie Stover (Derrick) and BJ Davis (Josette); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Baum Jr.; and nephew, Jeremy "Chris" Baum.

At her request, she will be cremated, with a private celebration of life.



