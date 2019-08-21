|
|
Barbara E. Garber
EAST PEORIA - Barbara Ellen Garber, 89, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on September 3, 1929, in Peoria, IL, to E. Kirby and Vivian (Wirick) Jeneson. She married Gordon C. Garber on July 8, 1950. He passed away on March 10, 2010.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Hanna Garber and Michael Garber; four sisters, Beverly (the late Jerry) Kats, Connie (the late Pat) Carroll, Carol (the late Pete) Refakis and Dick (the late Sherry) Witzig; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gordon Craig Garber; and daughters, Leanne Garber and Laura Lee Garber.
Barbara was the director and owner of Big Top Nursery School for 26 years. Upon retirement, she became a member of the staff at First United Methodist Church in Peoria as coordinator of Children's Ministry and had served in that capacity since. She had been a very active member of First Church UMC, with her husband, serving in many capacities. Barbara was the proud recipient of many community awards.
The family wishes to thank UnityPoint Health-Proctor and especially the nursing staff on the second floor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Peoria, with Pastor Tim Ozment officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Spring Bay Cemetery in Spring Bay at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Peoria, 116 NE Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603; or The Christian Center, 4100 North Brandywine Drive, Suite 1, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019