Barbara E. Simmons
Barbara E. Simmons
LACON - Barbara E. Simmons, 74, of Lacon, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville, from 5 to 7 p.m. We request that facial coverings and social distance recommendations be followed. Barbara's funeral will be private for family and will be officiated by the Rev. Tom O'Dell. Burial will be in Lacon Cemetery.
To view her full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
