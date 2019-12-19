|
|
Barbara F. Ziemer
ELMWOOD — Barbara Ziemer, 90, formerly of Elmwood, IL, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at The Village of Mercy Creek in Normal, IL.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday at Lakeview Cemetery, Pekin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Brimfield, IL.
She was born March 10, 1929, in Milan, IL, daughter of Frank and Drusilla (Hammer) Kroeger. She married Clarence Henry Ziemer on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death on November 8, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are her children, Louis (Linda) Ziemer of Bloomington and Karen (Simon) Christiansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, and three grandchildren, Bethany, Breanna and Britany Ziemer.
Barbara worked for 10 years at J.I. Case in the Quad Cities prior to her marriage, she then stayed home as a housewife and mother.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brimfield, IL, where she was active in the Ladies Aid and LWML. Barbara also enjoyed gardening, sewing and painting ceramics.
