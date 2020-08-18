1/1
Barbara Gorrie
1940 - 2020
Barbara Gorrie
MORTON - Barbara J. Gorrie, 80, of Morton passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born on February 9, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to Mark and Lillian (O'Neill) Ahern. She married Robert Gorrie on February 15, 1962, in Tokyo, Japan. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2014. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Cummings and Patricia Ahern.
Surviving are her children, Rick (Teresa) Gorrie of Washington, Ill., Mark (Tammy Mebane) Gorrie of Indianapolis, Ind., Steve (Nicole) Gorrie of Bloomington, Ill., Kat Gorrie of Thornton, Colo., and Tony (Hollis) Gorrie of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Jeff Gorrie, Nick (Brea) Gorrie, Kayli (Caleb) Rumple, Hannah Gorrie, Joshua (Paige) Gorrie, Michael Gorrie and Penny Gorrie.
Barb was a lifelong advocate for Right to Life and volunteered much of her time as a crisis hotline counselor and childcare specialist.
She was a member of New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Pastors Phil Sommers and Dennis Schlappi officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at New Castle Bible Church Cemetery in Mackinaw.
Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (for Parkinson's research) or New Castle Bible Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Barb's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Castle Bible Church
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
New Castle Bible Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Castle Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
